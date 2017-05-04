4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue opens in Baku (PHOTO)

2017-05-04

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku on the theme “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue: New Avenues for Human Security, Peace and Sustainable Development.”

The forum will last until May 6, and it aims at further promoting and sustaining understanding and dialogue within and between cultures.

The Second Academic Forum of UNESCO Chairs working in the field of intercultural and interreligious dialogue, as well as the third meeting of the International Network for the UNESCO Silk Road Online Platform, are being held in Baku within the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The forum is organized in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the North-South Center of the Council of Europe.

The agenda includes topics such as the role of faith, religions, migration, human security, sport, education, art, sustainable development, preventing violent extremism, business in building trust and cooperation among cultures and civilizations.

The three-day forum brings together nearly 120 officials from foreign countries, representatives of 39 international organizations and more than 50 non-governmental organizations, heads of governments, ministers, senior policy makers, cultural professionals, goodwill ambassadors, experts, journalists, practitioners, prominent intellectuals and activists.

In this context, it aims to be an international platform to enable and encourage people, countries and organizations around the globe to take concrete actions to support diversity, dialogue and mutual understanding among nations by raising awareness on the importance of intercultural dialogue worldwide.