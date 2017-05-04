7 Turkish servicemen injured in shootout

2017-05-04 12:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Seven Turkish servicemen were injured in the shootout between the Turkish servicemen and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants during the special operation carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces in the country’s Cukurca district, southeastern Hakkari province, said the website of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces May 4.

The wounded Turkish servicemen were taken to the nearest hospital.

Two PKK militants were neutralized in the special operation.

It is noted that the Turkish Air Force supported the ground operation, using the F-16 fighter and the Bell AH-1 Cobra helicopter.

The special operation continues.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.