AZAL offers 90% discount for children within new campaign on Dubai

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announces a new campaign on flights from Baku to Dubai.

Every adult passenger will be able to purchase a ticket for a child under 12 years old at a 90% discount when buying air tickets for Baku-Dubai-Baku flights operated from May 25 to June 25, 2017.

In addition, the total cost of an adult ticket is only 199 euros on the evening flights to Dubai (J2-015/J2-016/115/116) operated from May 9 to June 25.

Passengers can take advantage of both campaigns at the same time.

The price also includes free baggage (up to 23 kg) and a full range of cold and hot onboard meals.

Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az, purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies.

Passengers can take advantage of AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program on these flights.

Detailed information about AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program is available at: www.miles.azal.az. Online registration is available for those who are not a member of the program yet. Points for the flight may be credited automatically in case AZAL Miles member unique number will be entered in the appropriate filed while purchasing online.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact:

+ (99412) 598-88-80;

*8880

E-mail: callcenter@azal.az

Questions regarding AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program can be sent to azalmiles@azal.az or through the contact form on the website: www.azal.az.