Seedstars World qualifying round winner from Azerbaijan announced (PHOTO)

The winner of the local qualifying round of Seedstars World which was organized by Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell Telecom LLC has been announced.

The 5th round of startup competition took place May 3 at ADA University with the support of PASHA Bank and US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

"Wake Me Up" project by Barama won the competition which included top 10 startups in the country. "Wake Me Up" project will represent the country at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland in April 2018 to compete for up to $1 million in equity investment. It should be noted that project participants are SABAH Groups students. "TechSos" and "Buglance" took the 2nd and 3rd places in the competition, respectively.

Seedstars is a group of companies which has the goal of impacting people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship. Through different activities of startup scouting, company building and acceleration programs, the team has access to entrepreneurs, investors, incubators, corporations and government officials from over 60 countries.

Seedstars World is closely working with Azercell, the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan. Imran Bagirov, Head of Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, was named a Seedstars ambassador.

Barama Innovation Center was founded in 2009 by Azercell with the aim to support entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. The Center generally supports IT projects and start-ups operating in this industry and helps them become successful businesses.

