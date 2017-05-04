Rescue operation continuing to find trapped miners in Iran

2017-05-04 13:10 | www.trend.az | 1



Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4



By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:



Rescue operations are still going on to find 35 trapped workers following Wednesday’s deadly incident at a mine in northern Iran.



According to media reports, a huge blast at the Zemestanyurt mine in Golestan Province on May 3 killed at least 35 workers and injured scores.



Reza Morovati, a provincial official, has said that 35 workers have been trapped inside the mine after the explosion and rescuers are still making efforts to find their bodies, Mehr news agency reported.



In the meantime, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has offered his condolences and tasked all respective government bodies with taking all possible measures to rescue the trapped miners.