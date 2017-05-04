Iran in need of a peace-loving president - expert

2017-05-04 13:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, May 3

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Among the candidates that are running for presidency in Iran, the country is in need of one who will pursue peace and stability, political analyst Ali Khorram told Trend May 3.

"This is because the region is now grappling with unrest on all sides," he said, adding that a president with moderate values and wisdom would suit Iran in such circumstances.

Khorram said that especially since incumbent US President Donald Trump "is not as calm and mature as former president Barack Obama," the future Iranian government’s job would not be as easy, regarding its policy towards the US.

Iran is going to hold a presidential election on May 19. Six candidates including incumbent president Hassan Rouhani, Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, as well as Mostafa Mirsalim, Ebrahim Raisi, and Mostafa Hashemi Taba with lesser positions on record, are fighting for presidency.