UN high commissioner for human rights due in Uzbekistan

2017-05-04

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 4

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

A delegation of the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on May 10-12, a source in the Uzbek government told Trend May 4.

The delegation will be headed by High Commissioner Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein.

The aim of the visit is to discuss the current state of cooperation between Uzbekistan and OHCHR, as well as possible areas for future cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest.

This is the first visit of Al Hussein to Central Asia since he became a UN high commissioner for human rights on September 1, 2014.