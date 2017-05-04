Azerbaijan contributes to development of intercultural dialogue

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan makes a great contribution to the development of intercultural dialogue in the world by holding the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, said Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO Anar Karimov.

He made the remarks while addressing the third meeting of the International Network for the UNESCO Silk Road Online Platform.

Karimov noted that the Baku process has become a platform for discussing issues concerning the world.

“Politicians of many countries, representatives of international organizations, influential social and political figures are gathering here to exchange opinions on issues and problems affecting our life, and are looking for ways to solve them,” he noted.

The official added that Azerbaijan always contributes to the development of intercultural dialogue in the world and the holding of the next Forum demonstrates the country’s commitment to this process.

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, titled “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue – New avenues for human security, peace and sustainable development” kicked off in Baku on May 4.