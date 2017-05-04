Ilham Aliyev receives head of Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received President of the US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (FFEU) Marc Schneier.

They emphasized the contribution of the Baku-hosted 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to strengthening of international cooperation.

They hailed the fact that representatives of different nationalities and religions live in an atmosphere of brotherhood in Azerbaijan.

High tolerance existing in the country was described as an example to the world.

They also praised successful development of Azerbaijan-US bilateral relations in a variety of fields.