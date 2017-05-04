Ilham Aliyev: Successful Azerbaijan-UN co-op to develop (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2017-05-04 14:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 11:38)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser.

The importance of the Baku-hosted 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in strengthening the international cooperation was stressed during the meeting.

“The UN highly appreciates your leadership. This leadership particularly shows itself in cultural, inter-religious dialogue and in mutual understanding. This is a very important issue. The world is now facing a tough time. In Azerbaijan, unlike in other countries, we see that stability and security was excellently provided. There is a great need in leaders like you in the world. We highly appreciate that,” Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser told President Aliyev.

The head of state thanked Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser for good words.

President Aliyev said Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser made great contribution to developing and strengthening intercivilizational dialogue in the world.

The head of state highly appreciated Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser’s role in and support for the organization of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue and the 7th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations in Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that successful Azerbaijan-UN cooperation will continue to develop.