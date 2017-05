Ilham Aliyev receives ISESCO director general (PHOTO)

2017-05-04 14:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri.

Story still developing