Ilham Aliyev receives NATO assistant secretary general (UPDATE)

2017-05-04 15:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted at 11:29)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received NATO Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy Tacan Ildem.

Ildem said he is pleased to pay his first visit to Azerbaijan as NATO assistant secretary general for public diplomacy. He said despite two years had passed since his last visit, he observed great development processes in the country.

Tacan Ildem conveyed greetings of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed NATO Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy Tacan Ildem’s participation in the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

The head of state touched upon relations with NATO, saying Azerbaijan has fruitfully cooperated with the organization for many years, acting as a reliable partner in peacekeeping operations under various programs, including the Partnership for Peace program.

Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan makes significant contribution to freight transport for peacekeeping operations. The president said Azerbaijani servicemen contribute to ensuring security in Afghanistan, adding that the country expands its cooperation with Afghanistan in various areas.

The importance of the Baku-hosted 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue was stressed, and they said it plays a significant role in strengthening of relations among countries and nations.

They also exchanged views over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Jens Stoltenberg and asked Tacan Ildem to extend his greetings to the NATO secretary general.