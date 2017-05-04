Baku Intercultural Dialogue Forum aimed at creating peace: UNESCO

2017-05-04 15:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Anakhanum Hidayatova, Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The purpose of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is to create peace, Nada Al-Nashif, assistant director-general for social and human sciences at UNESCO, told Trend May 4.

She says the real issue is not to wait until a conflict happens, but to try to prevent that conflict.

“And that means trying to understand what we have in common as people.”

Touching upon the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Al-Nashif said the success of the Forum is that it has become an internationally important event.

“Each year more people attend this Forum and it is becoming more interesting,” she said, adding the commitment of Azerbaijani government has made it a substantive event.

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku will last until May 6, and it aims at further promoting and sustaining understanding and dialogue within and between cultures.

The forum is organized in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the North-South Center of the Council of Europe.

Its agenda includes topics such as the role of faith, religions, migration, human security, sport, education, art, sustainable development, preventing violent extremism, business in building trust and cooperation among cultures and civilizations.