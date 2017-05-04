Baku intercultural forum important in creating int’l dialogue

2017-05-04

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku is a very important initiative to create an international dialogue in attempts to solve global problems, Ramnath Singh Fonia, joint director general of the “Archaeological Survey of India” organization, told Trend May 4.

When so many world leaders gather at the forum, this will surely have positive results, he said.

Baku, as a center of multiculturalism, is an excellent platform for seeking peaceful initiatives, Fonia added.

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, titled “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue – New avenues for human security, peace and sustainable development” kicked off in Baku on May 4.

The forum will last until May 6, and it aims at further promoting and sustaining understanding and dialogue within and between cultures.

The forum is organized in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the North-South Center of the Council of Europe.

Its agenda includes topics such as the role of faith, religions, migration, human security, sport, education, art, sustainable development, preventing violent extremism, business in building trust and cooperation among cultures and civilizations.