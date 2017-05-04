Turkish boxers preparing for Baku 2017

2017-05-04 16:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Turkish boxers are preparing enthusiastically for the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Baku, head of the Turkish Boxing Federation Eyup Gozgec told Trend.

Ten boxers are expected to represent Turkey at Baku 2017.

“We are happy that the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Azerbaijan –a fraternal country. I wish good luck to our and to Azerbaijani athletes in the competitions,” Eyup Gozgec said.

“Azerbaijan hosted the European Games in 2015. Strong will is required for the organization of such big events. I am sure that the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held excellently,” said Gozgec.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22 in Baku. About 6,000 athletes from 57 countries will compete in the Games.