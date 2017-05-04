Azerbaijan has great experience in intercultural dialogue

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

It is extremely important to establish and develop an intercultural dialogue, Steven Shankman, US professor, UNESCO chair in transcultural studies, interreligious dialogue and peace at the University of Oregon, told Trend at the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue May 4.

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue kicked off in Baku on the theme “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue: New Avenues for Human Security, Peace and Sustainable Development” May 4.

He added that Azerbaijan has great experience and traditions in intercultural dialogue.

Azerbaijan makes its contribution to the development of an intercultural dialogue in the world, Shankman said, adding that holding of the fourth World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is an important step in that direction.