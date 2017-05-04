Iran’s former president complains against current vice-president

2017-05-04

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iran’s former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has issued a complaint against incumbent Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri over “baseless accusations” and “falsifying statistics”.



The former president’s representative has joined a meeting of a commission monitoring Iran’s presidential elections to brief members about Ahmadinejad’s decision to complain against Jahangiri, a nominee at the May 19 presidential election, Fars news agency reported.



According to the report, Ahmadinejad wants the public broadcaster to allow him to go on air to respond to Jahangiri’s recent comments on the performance of the government under Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s term as Iran's president.



As part of ongoing presidential election debates in Iran, Jahangiri on May 2 during a televised speech accused Ahmadinejad’s administration of inflicting huge economic harms to the country.



Ahead of the May 19 poll, six candidates standing in Iran's presidential election have squared off in debates.



Incumbent President Hassan Rouhani and his Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri, influential cleric Ebrahim Raisi and Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf are among the key election candidates.



Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and his ally Hamid Baqaei have been barred from contesting in the upcoming election.