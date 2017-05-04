Azerbaijan important partner of NATO: assistant secretary general

2017-05-04 18:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan is an important partner of NATO and the alliance highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s support of the NATO mission in Afghanistan, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy Tacan Ildem told a press conference in Baku.

Azerbaijan does not only participate in the peacemaking mission in Afghanistan but also renders support to the country’s trust fund, he said May 4.

Story still developing