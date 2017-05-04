Ilham Aliyev receives ISESCO director general (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri.

They hailed the importance of the Baku-hosted 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, saying ISESCO was the founder, active participant and staunch supporter of the Forum from the very beginning.

They noted the significance of Azerbaijan's contribution to intercultural and interreligious dialogue. They said that declaration of 2017 the “Year of Islamic Solidarity” in Azerbaijan and the country's hosting the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games contribute to bringing Muslim countries closer to each other.

The sides also hailed the long-term fruitful and successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and ISESCO, praising the organization’s support for Azerbaijan’s fair stance on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

They expressed their confidence that Azerbaijan-ISESCO bilateral cooperation will be further expanded.

Director General Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri informed President Ilham Aliyev about ISESCO’s activities and plans.