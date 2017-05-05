At least seven Daesh terrorists killed by US airstrike in eastern Afghanistan

A US drone strike killed at least seven militants of the Islamic State, also known as Daesh, terror group in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, Sputin reported.

According to the Khaama Press news outlet, citing the provincial police commander, no local security forces or residents of the region suffered any casualties in the strike, which took place Wednesday.

Afghanistan has been facing instability for years with government troops fighting against the Taliban, an Islamist terror organization (outlawed in Russia) seeking to establish strict Sharia law in the country, as well as other terror groups, including the Daesh. The US forces support the Afghan government counter-terror operations.