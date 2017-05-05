Attack on UN mission’s camp in Mali kills one peacekeeper

A Liberian peacekeeper was killed as a result of an attack Wednesday on the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) camp in Timbuktu, Mali, the UN mission said in a statement Thursday, Sputnik reported.

On Wednesday, the mission said that one unidentified person was killed and nine peacekeepers were injured as result of a mortar or rocket attack launched on the MINUSMA camp. According to preliminary reports, six projectiles were fired at the camp at 13:15 GMT.

"One (1) of the peacekeepers from Liberia is dead," the statement said, adding that eight of the nine injured people were sent to Bamako.

The statement noted that no one from the civilian personnel of the mission was affected by the attack.

The UN mission, established by the UN Security Council resolution 2100 of April 25, 2013, aims at stabilizing the country and protecting civilians.

Mali faced a military coup in 2012, when President Amadou Toumani Toure was overthrown due to his failure to deal with a Tuareg separatist uprising in the country. The revolt attracted various Islamist groups to the state. After the coup, power was transferred to a transitional government. Incumbent Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita assumed the office in 2013.