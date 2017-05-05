Venezuelan prosecution says 35 killed, 717 injured in clashes over month

Clashes in Venezuela have left 35 people dead and 717 injured since protests erupted exactly a month ago, the prosecutor’s office said Thursday, adding investigations were underway into all cases, Sputnik reported.

The majority of those killed – 18 people – died in violence that has engulfed the nation’s capital of Caracas since April 4, according to figures published on the Universal news website.

Six people died in the state of Carabobo, five in Lara, two in Merida and Miranda, and one in Barinas and Tachira. The victims include four teenagers, a National Guard and a police officer.

The oil-rich South American nation has been suffering from an economic meltdown that followed a slump in oil prices and led to shortages in basic consumer goods. Opposition activists have been calling for an early election.