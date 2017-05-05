Novruz Mammadov: Armenian leadership unaware of being on wrong path

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

The leadership of Armenia still doesn’t understand that it is on a completely wrong path, Novruz Mammadov, deputy head of Azerbaijani presidential administration, chief of the administration’s foreign relations department, told reporters in Baku May 5.

Mammadov further said that Armenia’s position is not constructive, it does its best to win time and maintain the status quo in the conflict.

According to the top official, despite certain pressure by Azerbaijan and Russia, Armenia still doesn’t want to change its position.

“Apparently, this meets the interests of the Armenian leadership, Sargsyan, Nalbandian. They just can’t understand that they are on a completely wrong path, and where it leads them. It’s time for them to think about it,” said Mammadov.