UN: Azerbaijan contributing to development of intercultural dialogue

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan makes an important contribution to the development of intercultural and interreligious dialogue, said Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser, high representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations.

He made the remarks at a press conference dedicated to 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser noted that intercultural dialogue allows achieving peace and reconciliation around the world.

“Today, it is very important to show respect for cultural diversity and ensure peaceful coexistence. The Baku process allows creating such a platform. The World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Baku has become an important factor in the modern world,” he said.

He said the development of intercultural dialogue creates conditions for the elimination of violent and extremist ideas.

“Today Azerbaijan makes an important contribution to the development of intercultural and interreligious dialogue in the world,” he said, adding he is very pleased to participate in the Baku forum.

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, titled “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue – New avenues for human security, peace and sustainable development” kicked off in Baku on May 4.

The forum will last until May 6, and it aims at further promoting and sustaining understanding and dialogue within and between cultures.

The forum is organized in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the North-South Center of the Council of Europe.

Its agenda includes topics such as the role of faith, religions, migration, human security, sport, education, art, sustainable development, preventing violent extremism, business in building trust and cooperation among cultures and civilizations.