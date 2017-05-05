Uzbek president names Tashkent airport after Islam Karimov

2017-05-05 11:32 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 5

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree naming the Tashkent International Airport after Islam Karimov, first president of the country.

A special commission, headed by Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, has been created in accordance with the decree. The commission was tasked to develop and submit for approval a program for improving the efficiency of infrastructure functioning and the quality of passenger service at the airport.

The program must also ensure the reduction of duration of customs and immigration procedures for passengers through the introduction of modern technologies at the airport.