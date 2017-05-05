Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Iranian president

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of an explosion in a coal mine in Golestan province,” said Ilham Aliyev in his letter of condolences.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the people of Iran and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery,” President Ilham Aliyev said.