Russia making efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict peacefully: MP

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Russia is making every effort to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully, head of Russia-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group, Member of Russia’s State Duma Dmitry Savelyev told Trend.

He recalled that Russia initially offered its help as a negotiator and all this time didn’t deviate from its position.

“Negotiations are underway with our mediation, consultations are held. A great job has been done. I am confident that the conflict will be resolved peacefully – in line with international law, with the mandatory preservation of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” noted Savelyev.

The Russian MP said that the negotiation process on the conflict must be continued within the OSCE Minsk Group.

“The Minsk Group is working actively, decisions are proposed, discussions are underway. All countries, and first of all Russia, create the most favorable conditions for negotiations,” said Savelyev and expressed his confidence that this activity will be fruitful, and the conflict will be resolved.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

