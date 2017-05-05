Leyla Aliyeva visits schools for physically disabled children in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited special boarding school No. 11 for physically disabled children in Baku’s Nasimi District.

Leyla Aliyeva met with children and viewed conditions created for them at the boarding school, and enquired about the teaching process. The vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation visited classrooms.

Leyla Aliyeva then visited special boarding school No. 268 for physically disabled children in the district and viewed conditions created here.