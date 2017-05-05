Iran neutralizes 30 terror groups

Iran neutralized 30 terror groups during last fiscal year, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said May 5, Tasnim reported.

Before, on April 22, Alavi had announced that “Iranian security forces have thwarted a number of attempts to carry out terrorist attacks attempting to plant 30 bombs in the country over the last Iranian calendar year (starting March 20).

This is the first time that Iran says 30 terror group were neutralized.

He said that during the last three years, Iran discovered and foiled 108 electromagnetic pulses and 15 suicide vests.

Alavi’s statement came a week after nine Iranian border guards were killed in an ambush by the terrorist Jaish al-Adl group in southeastern Iran along the country’s border with Pakistan April 27.

Earlier in March, the so-called Islamic State terrorist group (IS aka ISIS/ISIL) released a 36-minute video in Persian language threatening to attack Iran.



Iranian security officials had earlier announced that they tackled some terrorist groups linked to the IS and other extremist groups inside the country but they did not publicize the number of anti-terrorism operations.