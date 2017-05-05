ISESCO: Azerbaijan – model of democracy, peace, development, intercultural dialogue

2017-05-05 13:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan is a model of democracy, peace, development and intercultural dialogue, said Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri addressing the opening ceremony of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku May 5.

The world needs peace, but it can’t be achieved if hatred, injustice, phobias and wars persist, said Altwaijri.

According to him, the only reason for such phenomena is that superpowers don’t do their job properly.

They are fighting for their own interests and prevent the UN Security Council from carrying out its work, thereby hampering peace and security, noted the ISESCO director general.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh is a typical example of such an attitude, he added.

Altwaijri emphasized that various wars continue throughout the world, and superpowers must stop mutual confrontation and allow the UN Security Council carry out its work.

According to the ISESCO director general, it is needed to speak about these problems publicly, because it is not the time for diplomatic phrases, but time for concrete actions.