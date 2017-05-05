Caspian Energy puts up participation interest for sale

2017-05-05 13:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Caspian Energy puts up for sale participation interest in newly established or reestablished foreign offices.

“Considering the numerous requests of representatives of large companies and organizations wishing to publish Caspian Energy journal in languages of countries they operate in, as well as to represent interests of Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club in these countries, the management team of Caspian Energy has decided to sell its participation interest in newly established or reestablished foreign offices in more than 50 countries of the world,” First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev said.

“The sale will consist of three stages. The first stage implies put up for sale of 80 percent participation interest in Caspian Energy’s projects in Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran, as well as 50 percent participation interest in projects to be implemented in Ukraine and Turkey. The second stage implies put up for sale participation interest in projects to be implemented in EU states. The third stage will involve projects in the Middle East, Central Asia, North and Latin America countries.”

According to him, co-owners of foreign offices will get big opportunities and privileges which positively impact on their further work in respective countries and beyond them.

Foreign offices will carry out an independent activity, have a right to publish Caspian Energy journal with contents that can differ from that of the major edition, as well as have a right to conduct events under the aegis of Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Energy, including monthly business forums, round tables, trainings, seminars and CEO lunches, annual Caspian Energy Forum and Caspian American Forum, international prize awarding ceremonies.

The offices will also integrate their information into numerous internet projects – caspianenergy.media, caspianenergy.news, caspianenergy.info, caspianenergy.photo, caspianenergy.tv, etc. At the same time, members of the board of Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club abroad will be formed from heads of companies representing different sectors of economy in respective countries.

Telman Aliyev highlighted that foreign offices will have to follow certain standards reflected in the license agreement.