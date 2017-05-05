Mammadyarov: Impossible to defeat terrorism without cooperation

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov believes that it is impossible to defeat terrorism without cooperation.

“My country suffered from terrible terror. We will not be able to defeat terrorism without cooperation,” said the minister addressing a panel session as part of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, being held in Baku May 5.

