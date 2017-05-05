Azerbaijani official: PACE position on Turkey unfair (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Azad Hasanli, Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan considers PACE’s position on Turkey completely unfair, Novruz Mammadov, deputy head of Azerbaijani presidential administration, chief of the administration’s foreign relations department, told reporters in Baku May 5.

PACE’s decision to reopen the monitoring procedure in respect of Turkey is an indicator of the processes ongoing in Europe and in various European organizations, according to Mammadov.

“Relations between Turkey and the EU, European countries have very rich history. NATO, the most important organization of Europe and the West, considers Turkey one of its important members,” Mammadov said.

He added that during the Cold War, Turkey stood for Europe.

“Now, when the situation has changed a little, despite all these processes, the European Union and the European organizations take such a position towards Turkey and keep the country at the door of the EU for almost 30 years. There is no fair position in these processes.”

Over the last 25 years, after the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact, the West being the only leading force in the world, has made a lot of mistakes and continues to make them, Mammadov added.

“We see to what kind of tension in the world this leads. These processes do not bring anyone benefit or advantage,” said Mammadov.