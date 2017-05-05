Baku acting as catalyst for positive global processes: FAO

2017-05-05 14:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Dialogue is the only way to solve global issues that are of concern for humanity, Mario Lubetkin, chief of cabinet of the director general of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), told Trend May 5.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

Intercivilizational conflicts must be resolved through dialogue, because military solution to a conflict is not an option, he said.

Different people from various countries have come together in this Forum with different approaches to resolving issues, he noted.

Each participant of the Forum is an expert in his or her own field and can offer a better vision of a problem’s solution, said Lubetkin.

He noted that Azerbaijan is one of active and dynamic members of the world community, adding that the country holds forums and big events, and Baku is acting as a catalyst for positive global processes.

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, titled “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue – New avenues for human security, peace and sustainable development” kicked off in Baku on May 4.

The forum will last until May 6, and it aims at further promoting and sustaining understanding and dialogue within and between cultures.

The forum is organized in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the North-South Center of the Council of Europe.

Its agenda includes topics such as the role of faith, religions, migration, human security, sport, education, art, sustainable development, preventing violent extremism, business in building trust and cooperation among cultures and civilizations.