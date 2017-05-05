Impossible to defeat terrorism without cooperation: Azerbaijan FM (UPDATE)

2017-05-05 15:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov says it is impossible to defeat terrorism without cooperation.

“My country suffered from a terrible terror. We will not be able to defeat terrorism without cooperation,” said the minister addressing a panel session at the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held in Baku May 5.

The minister noted that the war against terrorism shouldn’t become a fight against various religions and cultures.

“We are concerned about the growing religious intolerance in the world. In Azerbaijan, we attach great importance to the issues of multiculturalism and tolerance. Last year was declared the ‘Year of Multiculturalism in Azerbaijan’, and this year – the ‘Year of Islamic Solidarity’. Multiculturalism and tolerance are our ancient traditions. These values unite and make our society stronger,” added Mammadyarov.