Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets UNESCO director general

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has met with UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova on the sidelines of the Baku-hosted 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

Mehriban Aliyeva hailed Irina Bokova's participation in the forum, underlining that the topical issues are being discussed at this international event.

They also praised the establishment of close cooperation and the successful implementation of joint projects between Azerbaijan and UNESCO, and discussed the work done to further develop the country's ties with the organization.