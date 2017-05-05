UNWTO: Baku forum plays important role in search for solutions to global issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Negotiation and discussion are the best tools to solve any conflict situations and misunderstandings, Adviser to the Secretary General on Tourism and Peace at the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Regional Director for the Middle East Amr Abdel-Ghaffar told Trend.

In this regard, the holding of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku plays an important role in the search for solutions to global problems, he noted.

An effective way to establish strong relations between cultures is the development of tourism, said Abdel-Ghaffar.

Tourism creates a good basis for friendship, noted UNWTO official, people visit each other, get acquainted with the way of life, cuisine, culture of another country, thereby friendly relations are being established between people.

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, titled “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue: New Avenues for Human Security, Peace and Sustainable Development”, brings together more than 800 foreign delegations, including high-ranking state and government officials, heads of international organizations, parliamentary leaders, renowned scholars, ambassadors and public figures.

This is for the first time that heads of more than 25 international organizations participate in the forum, which has become a platform for global cultural dialogue. The forum will feature a joint high-level meeting of the heads of international organizations for the first time this year, in addition to nearly 40 sessions and events.

The agenda includes topics such as the role of faith, religions, migration, human security, sport, education, art, sustainable development, preventing violent extremism, business in building trust and cooperation among cultures and civilizations.

The Forum is being organized for the fourth time as part of the “Baku Process” initiated by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in 2008.

