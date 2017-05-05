Mehriban Aliyeva: Issues to be discussed at Baku forum to contribute to addressing issues of global concern

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have today met with Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri on the sidelines of the Baku-hosted 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva said she was pleased to see the organization’s Director General in Baku again. She hailed fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and ISESCO.

Mehriban Aliyeva expressed confidence that the issues to be discussed as part of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will contribute to addressing many issues of global concern.

ISESCO Director General Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri noted that the issues on the agenda of the forum are globally important.