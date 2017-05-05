OSCE PA president may visit Azerbaijan in autumn: Muradova

2017-05-05 17:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Christine Muttonen may visit Azerbaijan in autumn, Bahar Muradova, vice speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, told reporters in Baku.

Initially, Muttonen’s visit was planned to be held before the summer session of the OSCE PA, but was subsequently postponed, according to Muradova.

She added that talks are underway to set a date for the visit.