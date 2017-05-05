Germany looks to develop ties with Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 5

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Germany intends to do its utmost to develop relations with Turkmenistan, said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in his letter to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Only confronting together the global challenges of modern time, Germany and Turkmenistan will be able to jointly make important contributions to ensuring the peace and freedom of all people, creating conditions for their worthy life, said the letter.

German companies make a significant contribution to the implementation of long-term projects in Turkmenistan. In December 2016, Ashgabat hosted a business forum, which was attended by about 70 big German companies.

It was previously reported that 167 investment projects and contracts with participation of German capital worth $540 million and nearly 555 million euros were registered in Turkmenistan.