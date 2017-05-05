Cleric urges presidential candidates not to undermine Islamic Republic

2017-05-05 18:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, May 5

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, the interim Friday prayer leader of Tehran, has called on Iranian presidential candidates not to undermine the Islamic Republic.

“Unfortunately, in their first debate some norms were broken… They should know people adopt their behavior,” the ayatollah said, Mehr news agency reported May 5.

“The candidates should keep in mind that they are being served at the table of the establishment and that their words can undermine Imam Khomeini, the revolution, and the establishment’s major services,” the cleric stressed.

Iranians are going to vote for their new president on May 19. Six candidates are fighting for the position: incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Ebrahim Raisi, Mostafa Hashemi Taba, and Mostafa Mirsalim.