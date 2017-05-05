SOCAR reconstructs facility at Azerbaijan’s oldest offshore field

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will additionally produce about 43,800 tons of oil per year through the reconstruction of the fixed platform at the country’s oldest Oil Rocks field in the Caspian Sea, SOCAR said in a message posted on its website May 5.

The reconstruction was carried out in order to drill four additional wells, and it is planned to daily produce 120 tons of oil from them, according to the message.

“Lowering of casing strings and cementing has already been completed, and new manifold blocks for wells have been assembled,” the message said. “Gas distribution unit has been connected to the existing system.”

SOCAR produced 1.85 million tons of oil at Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in January-March 2017, as compared to 1.9 million tons in the same period of 2016.

SOCAR produced 7.52 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s onshore and offshore fields in 2016, as compared to 8.16 million tons in 2015.

In total, 41.03 million tons of oil was produced in Azerbaijan in 2016, as compared to 41.58 million tons in 2015, according to SOCAR.

SOCAR includes such production associations as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerkimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies, and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

