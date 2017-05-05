Azerbaijani tax ministry exceeds tax revenue forecast

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Tax revenues of the Azerbaijani state budget reached almost 2.3 billion manats in January-April 2017 that exceeds the forecast by 6.3 percent, said the country’s Ministry of Taxes May 5.

Revenues through the Ministry of Taxes are forecasted in the amount of 7.51 billion manats in Azerbaijan in 2017, or 46.2 percent of total volume of budget revenues.

Revenues of the Azerbaijani state budget are approved in the amount of 16.255 billion manats, expenditures – in the amount of 16.9 billion manats for 2017. Budget forecasts are formed on the basis of oil prices at $40 per barrel.