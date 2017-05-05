Turkey to get more products made in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ercan Ozoral at the meeting in Baku reached an initial agreement to increase supplies of products made in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to Turkey, Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said.

It was stressed that the Turkish delegation will visit Azerbaijan in May to hold further negotiations, according to the economy ministry.

During the meeting, Mustafayev noted the strategic level of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

So far, Turkey has received Azerbaijani investments worth $9 billion, he said. In turn, Turkey invested $11 billion in Azerbaijan’s economy, he added.

Besides, 2,900 companies with Turkish capital were registered in Azerbaijan, and almost 2,000 companies with Azerbaijani capital were registered in Turkey, Mustafayev noted.

The trade turnover of Azerbaijan with Turkey in the first quarter of 2017 amounted to $552.7 million, of which $308.7 million accounted for export to Turkey, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.