Turkmen president dismisses prosecutor general

2017-05-05 19:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 5

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Bayramnazar Gulov, who previously served as Turkmen Deputy Prosecutor General, has been appointed acting Prosecutor General of the country, the Turkmen government said in a message May 5.

The corresponding decree was signed by Turkmen president, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the country’s armed forces Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Turkmen president wished Gulov success in such responsible and important matter as rigorous enforcement of the country’s legislation and complete eradication of corruption, the message said.

Another message noted that the Turkmen Parliament agreed to dismiss Amanmyrat Khallyyev from the post of Prosecutor General in accordance with the Turkmen Constitution, having considered Berdimuhamedov’s proposal.