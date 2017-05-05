Extremism knows no borders, religions: Bulgarian VP

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Extremism knows no borders and religions, Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Iotova said May 5 at a panel session within the framework of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

Nowadays, terrorism, as well as religious and ideological struggle, have acquired a dangerous form, and this should be stopped, she said.

Radicalism now threatens the cultural heritage of the peoples as well, she said.

Iotova stressed that it is impossible to effectively fight extremism without concentrating on finding out its causes.

Real political will should be demonstrated for this, and young people play a special role in this issue, she noted.

One should not only protect young people, but also educate them, foster in them love for their family, country and culture, as well as respect for foreign cultures and countries, said Iotova.

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, titled “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue – New avenues for human security, peace and sustainable development” kicked off in Baku on May 4.

The forum will last until May 6, and it aims at further promoting and sustaining understanding and dialogue within and between cultures.

The forum is organized in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the North-South Center of the Council of Europe.

Its agenda includes topics such as the role of faith, religions, migration, human security, sport, education, art, sustainable development, preventing violent extremism, business in building trust and cooperation among cultures and civilizations.