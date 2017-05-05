Elections demonstrate Iranian establishment’s tolerance

2017-05-05 19:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, May 5

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Iran’s presidential election are a show of democracy and demonstrate that the establishment leaves room for so much freedom that even some governments adopt a kind of opposition stance toward it, former member of parliament Mohammad Saleh Jokar told Trend May 5.

“Elections are an option to measure the power of the Islamic Republic,” he said, adding, “The fact that each candidate can freely pronounce his beliefs and ideas shows that ultimate freedom exists.”

Iran is going to hold a presidential election May 19. Six candidates are fighting for the position: incumbent president Hassan Rouhani, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Ebrahim Raisi, Mostafa Hashemi Taba, and Mostafa Mirsalim.

The candidates held their first six-sided, live TV debate on April 28. They are holding their second debate today. One more debate remains for May 12. The previous debate was a hot cross-section of arguments were candidates seriously criticized each other for their past records.