Azerbaijan - real example of multiculturalism

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is a real example of multiculturalism, Hungarian ambassador to Azerbaijan Imre Laszloczki told Trend.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku May 5.

“I think the Baku forum will enhance because it becomes more popular in the world,” the diplomat added. “There is a progress each year.”

“The event makes Baku and Azerbaijan more visible to the world,” he said.

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, titled “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue – New avenues for human security, peace and sustainable development” kicked off in Baku on May 4.

The forum will last until May 6, and it aims at further promoting and sustaining understanding and dialogue within and between cultures.

The forum is organized in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the North-South Center of the Council of Europe.

Its agenda includes topics such as the role of faith, religions, migration, human security, sport, education, art, sustainable development, preventing violent extremism, business in building trust and cooperation among cultures and civilizations.