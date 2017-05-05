ISESCO: Everybody must support Baku forum

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

The World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is such a remarkable platform that all countries must support it, Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri told Trend.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku May 5.

Altwaijri congratulated the Azerbaijani government on such an initiative.

"There are a lot of people here, we are all different, but we must unite for the sake of peace and security," he said.

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, titled “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue – New avenues for human security, peace and sustainable development” kicked off in Baku on May 4.

The forum will last until May 6, and it aims at further promoting and sustaining understanding and dialogue within and between cultures.

The forum is organized in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the North-South Center of the Council of Europe.

Its agenda includes topics such as the role of faith, religions, migration, human security, sport, education, art, sustainable development, preventing violent extremism, business in building trust and cooperation among cultures and civilizations.