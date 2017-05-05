Italian “dancing millionaire” Gianluca Vacchi in Baku (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

Special guest of the Baku Shopping Festival Gianluca Vacchi, who is an Italian businessman and philanthropist famous in social networks as a “dancing millionaire”, has arrived in Azerbaijan’s capital.

On May 6, Gianluca Vacchi, who is eagerly expected in Baku, will present his DJ program in Elektra Hall.

Performance of Gianluca Vacchi, whose videos have a record number of views and who is famous in social media for hot dances, traveling and luxurious lifestyle, will be a great present for his Baku fans.

The Baku Shopping Festival started April 10 and will last until May 10. The Festival is being held with organizational support of the Azerbaijan Convention Bureau under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.